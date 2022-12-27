Westlink and M2: Closures in place due to NI Railways Christmas maintenance

The roads are two of the busiest in Northern Ireland

Traffic at the York Street interchange in Belfast.

Lane closures, which have been in place since 8pm on Christmas Eve will continue until 6am on Friday, December 30.

Two major roads will be affected.

A12 Westlink City Bound

Lane 1 will be closed from Clifton Street to York Street.

The Clifton Street East bound on slip will remain open. However, all traffic will be moved over into lane 2.

M2 Leaving Belfast (North Bound)

Lane 1 will be closed from York Street until Milewater pedestrian foot bridge.

The on slip from York Street will be completely closed (lanes 2 & 3 will remain open coming from the A12 Westlink).

Diversion routes for this closure:-

York Street / Brougham Street, Dock Street, Nelson Street, Great Georges Street, York Street, M2 Northbound.

Dock Street, Brougham Street, North Queen Street, Frederick Street, York Street, M2 Northbound

Road users advised to allow extra time for journeys in this area at these times.

The Westlink, described by NI roads expert Wesley Johnston as “incalculably important”, connects the M1 to the south of Belfast to the M2 and M3 to the north.

It is one of the busiest roads in Northern Ireland, carrying about 70,000 vehicles per day in 2004.

As well as tens of thousands of daily commuters, virtually all traffic heading to Belfast Port from the south travels along the Westlink.

Drivers have a love-hate relationship with this road which has been chronically congested since the day it opened in 1981, yet serves as a vital artery to the city.

While, the M2 is “by far the busiest road in the province”, according to Mr Johnston.

Running north out of Belfast as far as Antrim it feeds in all traffic from the north and north west.

At Antrim the motorway adopts the number M22 and continues to the west side of Randalstown.

Unlike the M1, which visits 4 of our 6 counties, the M2 / M22 is entirely within County Antrim.