Wettest September for over a decade but also sunniest since 1997, according to Armagh Observatory

Armagh has seen its wettest September for over a decade but also the sunniest at the observatory since 1997.

On Friday the Armagh Observatory released their latest report which also showed last month was warmer than average.

According to the figures, the total rainfall recorded in September was 4.34 inches, which is around 60% more than the long-term (1838-2020) average September and nearly 70% more than the most recent (1991-2020) 30-year average.

Despite the middle of the month bringing a dry spell lasting for around a week, it was the wettest September recorded at the site since 2010.

The wettest day recorded was September 3, when an exceptional daily total of 47.8 mm was recorded.

The volume of rain on this day produced a new daily rainfall record for September at Armagh, meaning it was the wettest September day for more than 184 years, since rainfall records began in 1838.

Rather conversely though the month also brought some very pleasant weather, being warmer than average with a mean monthly temperature of 14.2 degrees C, approximately 1.7 C warmer than the 225-year long-term (1796-2020) average September temperature at Armagh (12.54 C) and 0.7 C warmer than the most recent (1991-2020) 30-year September average (13.50 C).

The warmest day (highest maximum air temperature) was 22.8 C on the 1st day of the month, followed by 21.9 C on September 10 and 21.5 C on September 8. The coldest day (lowest maximum air temperature) was 13.8 C on September 27.

Meanwhile, compared to last year which was duller than average, the observatory recorded that this September was sunnier than average, with 128.6 hours of strong sunshine.

This made it the sunniest September at Armagh for 25 years.