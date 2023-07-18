‘We’ve got the factor 50’: NI holidaymakers jetting off undeterred by Europe heatwave

Excited travellers at Belfast International determined to enjoy their break despite sizzling conditions across the Continent

People aren’t letting the extreme heatwave across Europe stop them from jetting off to the continent for their summer holidays.

Many departing from Belfast International Airport today were unfazed by the weather.

Geoff Nash from Lisburn, off with his family to Rhodes, said: “If I had to choose between a heatwave and running across that rainy car park again, I’d choose the heatwave.”

Temperatures on the Greek island are expected to hit 35C today.

Geoff added: “It has a swimming pool there, so that’s where I will be spending most of my time.

“I’m used to hot weather. I travel a lot for work. I was in 34C heat in Vienna last week — and there was no pool there!”

Daughter Faye (12) said the family were well prepared and had the “factor 50 with us”.

Geoff Nash with daughter Faye (12)

The O’Neills from Lurgan were also heading to Rhodes.

Francis (15) said he wasn’t concerned. “I’m more excited for it than nervous,” he added.

Debby O’Neill (49) said they would be taking precautions.

“We aren’t really doing the sightseeing thing, so our plan is to stay within the resort. There will probably be fewer beach walks than normal,” she said.

“We will maybe do it in the evening instead of during the day, but there’s loads of shade even around the lounges.”

Debby O'Neill with sons Daniel (13) and Francis (15)

Sisters Rebecca (20) and Anna McKinn (17) from Lisburn were jetting off to Spain.

“I’m not really nervous, I haven’t really thought about how hot it will be,” Rebecca said.

“We were in Tenerife last year and it was 23C, and that felt really warm, so I’m not sure what it will be like this year.”

Anna added: “We have factor 50 with us and we’ve got sunscreen lip balm.”

Sisters Rebecca (20) and Anna McKinn (17)

Finn McNamara (19) and Brianna Hawkins (18) from Newcastle were another pair jetting off to Rhodes.

Both were slightly worried about the sizzling conditions awaiting them, but were hopeful of enjoying a memorable holiday.

“I’m a little nervous, but it will be OK,” Finn said.

Brianna said: “I’m a wee bit nervous about it, just because last year it wasn’t as hot as it is now and we still struggled.”

The couple, though, were taking precautions to help protect themselves from the sweltering conditions.

Brianna said: “We have brought a fan with us that we used last year, and then we also have a water mister (to spray on us) — and we are just going to keep hydrated.”