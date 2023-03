We've had tough few months... but also a wonderful few months: Husband of Samantha Gamble pays tribute to late wife

Man who married terminally ill woman after forcing Stormont into a U-turn on lockdown rules tells Mark Bain of his anguish as wife dies at 53

Happier times: Samantha and Frank before she became ill

Mark Bain Mon 31 Aug 2020 at 22:30