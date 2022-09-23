Whale washed up on Co Down coast set to be turned into museum exhibit

A dead Sei whale which washed ashore on a Co Down beach earlier this month is set to be preserved and turned into a museum attraction.

The skeleton of the whale, which washed up on Minorstown Beach, will be used to help drive an important research project and provide a valuable exhibit at the Ulster Museum when it eventually decomposes.

This species of whale is the third largest of the great whales and is quite rare to spot around the coasts of Britain or Ireland.

Dr Mike Simms, senior curator of natural sciences at National Museums Northern Ireland (NMNI), said on BBC’s Good Morning Ulster that there have only been around a dozen sightings of this whale ever recorded around our shores.

“We think it came from the arctic and has been dead for some time,” he said.

“It has probably been drifting at sea for many months, possibly up to a year and is well rotted, the currents have just brought it here.”

The whale has now been buried at Delamont Country Park near Killyleagh, with plans in place to dig it back up once it has decomposed and hang it in the galleries of the Ulster Museum in Belfast.

Helen James, senior curator for NMNI, said that those involved in the project wanted to bury the whale to stop it smelling and also to help in the decomposition of the carcass.

“In about two and a half years’ time we will eventually dig it up, clean it up, reconstruct it and hang it in the galleries of the museum,” she said.