'What a hero'... Man Utd's Marcus Rashford hails NI fundraiser Ben after surprise Zoom call

Rashford inspired Larne lad (10) to run for NI Children's Hospice

It was a Zoom call with the surprise of a lifetime.

Ten-year-old Manchester United superfan Ben Dickinson and his dad were left stunned they came face to face (or screen to screen) with striker Marcus Rashford.

Ben and his dad Andrew couldn't believe it after the England international jumped into their interview with Sky Sports News broadcaster Paul Gilmour as they chatted about Ben's charity fundraiser for the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice.

The TW Braga 2011 team captain is running a mile a day for 26 days in March and has so far raised over £3,000 after setting a £250 target.

Ben, who is from Larne, was inspired to do the challenge by Rashford after the footballer was awarded an MBE last year as he urged the Government to allow around 1.3m children in England to claim free school meal vouchers in the summer holidays during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ben - wearing his Manchester United shirt - and his dad were invited by Carrickfergus' Paul Gilmour to talk about his 26-mile challenge on Sky Sports News on Monday but were unaware Rashford was standing by.

Ben on one of his runs

After telling Paul he would ask the striker to run one of his miles with him if he had the chance to talk to Rashford, the United forward appeared on the screen -much to the disbelief of Ben.

Rashford told Ben he was "very, very proud" of him. "You should be very, very proud of yourself and I'm sure your family are proud of you," Rashford added.

"It's bringing me great joy to see you do the things you're doing. I'm rooting for you and I hope you do well."

Before the end of the call, Ben was quick footed enough to ask for a signed shirt.

Following the interview, Rashford shared the moment on Twitter and wrote: "My guy Ben, what a hero."

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Andrew admitted they never would have thought the Manchester United star was going to be in the call.

"He had difficulty sleeping last night but he's a level headed kid and he hasn't let it go to his head," said Andrew.

"He's very much of the opinion that it was great to meet Marcus but he hopes people donate to the Hospice.

"At the end of the interview he asked Marcus for a signed shirt so he's looking forward to getting that and that will take pride of place on his bedroom wall.

"He's 10-years-of-age and he will probably never experience anything like this again.

"The very fact he's getting a shirt will kind of be a reward for him after all the hard work he is putting in at the minute to raise the funds.

"I'm quite proud that he's going to have something to remind him of that in the years to come."

Ben was inspired to do his 26-day challenge as he wanted to build his fitness back up after being unable to play football since November due to the Covid-19 regulations.

"He came up with the idea himself to do something like Marcus Rashford did and help kids so we came up with the idea of doing a mile a day for 26 days," explained Andrew.

"He's very sensible about it and very proud of what he's achieving."

Ben is also receiving support from his hometown club Larne FC, with midfielder John Herron joining him on some of his runs, while the entire squad will run with him on his final day.

If you would like to donate to Ben's fundraiser you can do so via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/benjiballer5 and you can follow his progress on Instagram by searching Benjiballer5.