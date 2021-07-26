What a swine! Lost pig found in east Belfast leads to PSNI appeal

Animal now enjoying some ‘Netflix and swill’ as police launch appeal to locate owner

The pig was spotted talking a stroll down Templemore Avenue alone on July 19 around 2.30am.

It may sound like complete hogwash but police have launched an appeal to help reunite a pig found in a residential area of east Belfast with its owner.

The four-legged animal was spotted talking a stroll down Templemore Avenue alone on July 19 around 2.30am.

The PSNI revealed details of the unusual report on Facebook on Monday. So far, despite questioning on how it came to be wandering out and about in east Belfast, the pig has yet to squeal – perhaps he doesn’t want to be caught telling porkies.

In a playful post, the police said: “Look out! Here come the pigs! Well here comes the pig anyway...

“On July 19, 2021 at approximately 2.30 in the morning police received a report that a pig was on the road in Templemore Avenue.”

It continued: “Initially this was thought to be hogwash but on arrival it was confirmed and although he was a bit disgruntled, the pig was safely taken away for some Netflix and swill.

“If you know anything about or are the owner of this adventurous fellow please contact us on 101 with the reference number 215-190721.”