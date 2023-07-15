What is causing easyJet flight disruption and what are your rights?

easyJet has axed 1,700 flights to and from Gatwick Airport over the next three months

A huge increase in demand following the easing of Covid travel restrictions coincided with major staff shortages at airlines and airports, causing misery for holiday-goers last summer.

Despite airlines insisting they were better prepared this year, easyJet has axed 1,700 flights to and from Gatwick Airport over the next three months.

Let’s take a look at the problems facing airlines, and more importantly, their obligations to customers.

​What is causing easyJet disruption in 2023?

​A range of reasons including “extraordinary circumstances” can lead to individual flights being scrapped which can cause a ripple effect of problems for airlines.

However, a combination of other issues are threatening chaos again this year.

The war in Ukraine has brought traffic congestion in the skies above Europe due to associated air space restrictions.

The aviation industry has also been forced to adapt to an unexpected change in travel trends as demand for flights to Turkey, Greece and Croatia outstrips pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, interest in traditional destinations have fallen short of expectations.

​Does politics affect my travel plans?

​Yes. Strikes by French air traffic controllers have already caused disruption in the first half of this year.

Further industrial action in response to President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed pension reforms are possible before the changes come into effect in September.

Eurocontrol, which manages flights over Europe, is also facing the possibility of a staff walk-out this summer.

The rerouting of flights into already congested skies can prove very problematic for airlines.

In these circumstances, a minor mishap or bad weather event can cause the fragile system to implode, leading to misery for many.

​What are my rights if my flight is cancelled?

​Passengers have a number of legal rights if they are flying from a UK airport, arriving at one on an EU or UK airline, or arriving at an EU airport on a UK airline.

Carriers must offer customers the choice of a refund or an alternative flight regardless of when the decision to cancel was made.

Return tickets must be fully refunded if either leg is cancelled.

Travellers have a right to be booked on another airline, or other mode of transport, if it will get them to their destination faster.

​Am I entitled to compensation if my flight is cancelled?

​It depends on the length of the flight and the impact of the cancellation on passengers arriving at their final destination.

The amount ranges from £110 to £520.

If the airline notifies customers of the cancellation at least two weeks before the departure date, it will not be liable to pay out.

Those notified less than a week before the date of travel may not qualify for compensation if they have been offered alternative arrangements.

​Am I entitled to compensation if my flight is delayed?

​If the delay is not due to “extraordinary circumstance” and is more than three hours, then yes.

The amount ranges from £220 to £520, depending on the distance being travelled.