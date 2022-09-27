What is there for young people to do in Belfast? Three people give their views

Walking through Belfast city centre at weekends, you won’t find a shortage of young people filling the streets. Many are shopping, checking out the latest deals in Victoria Square and CastleCourt. Some are lingering around coffee shops, catching up with friends. Others have simply come into Belfast for something to do on their days off work or school.

But with regular debate about transforming the city centre and sustaining its future amid the growth of online shopping, plus rising transport and cost of living costs, what exactly is there to do for a young person in Belfast in 2022?

We spoke to three people, all involved in outside the box activities for younger people, who have made it their mission to create different opportunities outside the typical bar, restaurant and club scenes.

Mark Iilley is a 33-year-old skateboarder originally from Banbridge. After the pandemic lockdowns he received training from Skateboarding GB after it became an Olympic sport, becoming one of only four trained skateboarding instructors by the sporting body in the UK.

He now teaches young people how to skate in Belfast, primarily the Bridges skatepark near Clarendon Dock and in CS Lewis park on the Newtownards Road.

Asked about its appeal to young people, Mark explained: “My background was always team sports, and when you lost you were devastated, but when you are skateboarding, if you don’t have a good day, you can just approach it by saying ‘well, I’ll have a good day tomorrow’.”

Mark Iilley, a skateboard instructor in Belfast

Mark says it is an all-too-rare activity where you don’t have to be good at it to enjoy it.

“Everyone really vibes off each other, skateboarding isn’t all about skateboarding to young people," he added.

"You could hang out with a group of skateboarders and not want to actually do it, but it’s a good place for people interested in design, photography, music – everything is connected through the culture of it.

“We always take that approach when we discuss skateboarding in youth groups or with younger people, which is that you may not catch on to skateboarding right away, but you may like these subcultures involved in it, and we really embrace that and help those people.”

Mark says skateboarding is great for young people who want to meet people.

He added: “There are a lot more distractions in a bar than a skatepark, and maybe you’re both skating, but I feel like you’re going to get to know that person a lot more. It sounds cliche and crinegy, but skateboarding is like a worldwide brotherhood and it’s like that across the world.”

Mark also highlights skateboarding as a “cheaper” activity for young people to do in Belfast, compared to other activities which can involve high entry fees or subscriptions.

“In skateboarding, you only have to buy the equipment once, and then only when you get a good bit better do you need to replace things. One skateboard could last you a few years and that’s the only thing you’ll need,” he added.

Cave Hill Walking Club founded by Vivian Ferguson

Getting out in the open air to meet like-minded young people in Belfast was also something on Vivian Ferguson’s mind when he formed the Cavehill Walking Club in Belfast last year. The club meets on Sunday mornings at 11am, and is filled with people from all ages.

Like many young people in Belfast, the avid hill climber said he initially was waiting for “someone else to set (a club) up” so he could join.

“I wanted a community spirit,” he said, saying he set up the club via neighbourhood app Next Door. He posted that he was going to walk up Cave Hill in Belfast and asked if anyone would like to join him.

“I wasn’t actually expecting people to show up and at first they didn’t, but then as the weeks went on, more people came,” he added.

Vivian believes there are not enough things for young people to do in Belfast, saying he believes the big problem is that “people have lost a sense of community or it’s at least slipping and people are keen to meet people”.

“There is a lot of loneliness out there,” he continued.

Vivian Ferguson, founder of Cave Hill Walking Club

According to Vivian, the attitude of young people in Belfast can tend to be “going to a bar for a drink and spending a load of money”.

“The problem we have in current times is the price of things, people think the only thing to do for young people is to go to a bar to meet people. If there were more opportunities for other clubs like this, in a whole range of different things for people to invest in, it would be better.

“But then I suppose, the people elected in your area would be responsible to set that up.”

Lucy Mitchell, (29) is the manager of Boulder World on the Boucher area. She said the best thing about her business is the “inclusivity of it”.

“Indoor bouldering has developed a lot over the past few years and now I think it is more accessible than ever for people to get involved in,” she said.

“Give it a go and get hooked! It really is incredibly fun."

Enjoying a challenge at Boulder World, Belfast

Lucy said the city centre over the past year has seen “a boom” in younger adults and children joining and visiting to spend the day doing something different.

“We opened just over eight years ago with the aim of making climbing and bouldering more accessible in NI and the hope of sharing a sport and lifestyle that all involved are very passionate about,” she added.

Lucy, who started climbing when she was 12, said the rock-climbing activity ticks all the boxes for young people “socially, mentally and physically”, and has never really thought about venturing into anything different aimed at her age-range in Belfast.

“If I was taken for other activities to suit me and my personality, I think I would struggle to find many, but Boulder World has been here for eight years now and 80% of people still come and ask ‘have we just opened’.”

Asked how she feels about Belfast’s current offering for younger people, Lucy added: "I am sure there are quite a few great activities and experiences out there, but just a bit under the radar.

.“We have found it a great way for people to get involved and stay involved.”

Lucy believes it is “really important to have that motivation to get up and get out on those dreary evenings when you’d rather be curled up on the sofa” as Belfast is now firmly in the autumn and darker evenings, limiting the activities for people to do in Belfast.

“No matter how bad that day has been, it gives yourself an hour out of your own head,” she added.

Belfast: In Focus - As a city with a long history of reinventing itself, in 2022 Belfast is once again under pressure to clean up its act and fulfil its potential as a thriving hub for residents and visitors alike. The Belfast Telegraph investigates the challenges facing the city, shines a light on the projects and policies moving it forward, and envisages the Belfast of the future.