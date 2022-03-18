What to do if your P&O ferry has been cancelled

NI Consumer Council reminds P&O Ferries customers of rights following cancellations

Nowhere to go: P&O ferries Spirit of Britain, Pride of Canterbury and Pride of Kent moor up yesterday. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

The Northern Ireland Consumer Council has provided advice for P&O Ferries customers following the cancellation of sailings by the company.

They outlined that customers may be entitled to a full refund or alternative travel arrangements at no extra cost.

P&O Ferries tweeted on Friday that “#POLarne#POCairnryan our services are currently cancelled. Where possible we are organising travel via an alternative operator. Space is very limited so we would suggest if your journey is not essential, please do not travel today. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

The cancellations follow the mass severance of 800 seafarers on Thursday.

The company say they are organising travel for customers via an alternative operator.

Hannah Brown, Senior Transport Policy Officer at the Consumer Council said: “Passengers who were due to sail on P&O Ferries over the coming days are entitled to an alternative sailing to their destination at the earliest opportunity under comparable conditions at no additional cost, or a full refund.

“Passengers may also be entitled to compensation depending on the length of delay to their final destination and the cause of the delay. P&O Ferries is advising customers who are due to travel to check its Twitter for the latest advice.”

The NI Consumer Council explained that if your ferry is cancelled, you should be provided with a choice of an alternative sailing or a full refund.

Overnight accommodation if necessary, should be provided by the ferry company where possible (but not in instances of severe weather). It can be limited to £70 per night and maximum of three nights.

You may also be entitled to compensation depending on length of delay to your destination and it will be a percentage of the cost of the ticket price.

You are not entitled to compensation where delays are caused by severe weather or extraordinary circumstances.

The Consumer Council’s website has a number of free resources including a Plain Sailing guide, which outlines ferry passengers’ rights when faced with delays and cancellations.