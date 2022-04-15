What you need to know if you’re off to the pub in Northern Ireland this Easter weekend

The exterior of Belfast's Duke of York, one of the city's most popular pubs

If you’re planning a night out with a few alcoholic drinks at the weekend, you’re in luck as you’ll be availing of liberalised Easter licensing laws for the first time.

Old restrictions preventing us from having a glass of wine with a pub lunch on Good Friday or a few pints after 11pm on Holy Saturday have now been consigned to the past.

Up until now, licensed premises were prohibited from selling alcohol after midnight on Holy Thursday and Easter Sunday, and could only serve between 5pm and 11pm on Good Friday.

On Holy Saturday, licensed premises were permitted to sell alcohol from 11.30am until 11pm.

Those with a late licence could sell until midnight, while off-licences were allowed to sell alcohol from 8am until 11pm.

But now, businesses can now open as normal during the Easter bank holiday period.

According to website businessinfo.co.uk, that means:

Holy Thursday: As usual, with licensed premises able to sell alcohol from 11.30am to 11pm, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 1am or with further additional permitted hours until 2am. Off-licences may sell alcohol from 8am to 11pm.

Good Friday: As usual, with licensed premises able to sell alcohol from 11.30am to 11pm, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 1am or with further additional permitted hours until 2am. Off-licences may sell alcohol from 8am to 11pm.

Holy Saturday: As usual, with licensed premises able to sell alcohol from 11.30am to 11pm, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 1am or with further additional permitted hours until 2am. Off-licences may sell alcohol from 8am to 11pm.

Easter Sunday: Usual Sunday licensing hours. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 12:30pm to 11pm. Those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 1am, or with further additional permitted hours until 2pm. Off-licences may sell alcohol 10am to 10pm.

Easter Monday and Tuesday: As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30am to 11pm, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 1am, or with further additional permitted hours 2am. Off-licences may sell alcohol 8am to 11pm.

Hospitality Ulster says previous research showed the sector lost millions of pounds during the Easter period under the previous legislative regime.