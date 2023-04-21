When are the May bank holidays in Northern Ireland?

The Coronation of King Charles has resulted in an extra holiday next month.

The London Scottish Band march down Burlington Arcade in London, as it unveils a celebratory installation to mark the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort. Pic: Matt Alexander/PA Wire — © PA

People in Northern Ireland will have an extra bank holiday next month, with the public being provided with a day off to mark the Coronation of King Charles.

Bank holidays are a national public holiday and they are usually spread out across the calendar and includes seasonal events such as Christmas, Easter and the New Year.

The extra holiday will be the second of three to take place in May, with the May Bank Holiday taking place on the first Monday in the month – May 1.

The King’s Coronation takes place on Saturday May 6 with a bank holiday for the historic occasion taking place the following Monday – May 8.

The ceremony, which will see King Charles III crowned as monarch and Camilla as Queen Consort, will be conducted at Westminster Abbey in London.

Tens of thousands of street parties are expected to be staged during the weekend, with people urged to come together across the UK for the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday May 7.

Musicians and stars are set to entertain at Windsor Castle for the Coronation concert which will be broadcast live on the BBC.

The final holiday to look forward to in May is the spring bank holiday, which falls on Monday May 29.