When do the clocks go forward in Northern Ireland spring 2022?

As winter begins to fade and the days begin to get a bit longer, it’s almost that time of year when the clocks go forward.

The clocks annually go forward at 1am on the final Sunday of March, which this year falls on Sunday, March 27.

The move officially marks the start of the ‘British Summer Time’, but sadly will mean that precious Sunday lie-in is cut short by an hour.

On the plus side, the hour going forward will mean the stretch of daylight in the evenings will gradually increase and provides plenty of excuses to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.

In autumn the clocks will go back again at 2am on the final Sunday of October, which this year falls on Sunday, October 30.

The concept of ‘British Summer Time’ started in 1916, during the depths of the First World War, a month after Germany brought in daylight saving measures to reduce its industrial demand for coal.

After the war, the move became permanent and since then the UK has changed its clocks to reflect the desire to have lighter evenings in the summer months for citizens to enjoy their leisure.