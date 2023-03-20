When is Easter and when do the clocks change?

Monday, March 20 officially marked the first day of spring for 2023, if you go by if you go by the astronomical definition of the seasons.

It means the start of longer days, lighter evenings and (hopefully) brighter weather.

The spring equinox fell in the early morning of Monday and the astronomical spring will then last until the summer solstice, which this year lands on Wednesday, June 21.

With a change in seasons, comes a change in the clocks and a change in the dates of Easter.

The Belfast Telegraph has put together a guide for all you need to know this spring:

When do the clocks change?

The clocks will go forward by one hour on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

By moving clocks forward an hour in March, we move an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening.

In winter – usually during late October or November – we then rewind our clocks to return to ‘Standard Time’, and this is when we notice evenings getting darker more quickly again.

When is Easter?

This year, Easter Sunday will be observed on Sunday, April 9.

Last year, it fell on April 17.

Easter is a “movable feast,” so it doesn’t occur on the same date from year to year. In the Gregorian calendar, it is always observed on a Sunday between March 22 and April 25.

In the Eastern Orthodox church though, it can happen between April 4 and May 8.

Easter Sunday always occurs on the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon, which is specifically the first Sunday following the full moon that occurs on or after the March or spring equinox.

For Christians, Good Friday is the day of the crucifixion and Easter Sunday is the day of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

It also marks a four-day bank holiday weekend, with Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday sandwiched between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

What is the spring equinox?

The word “equinox” derives its name from the Latin term “eqi” which means “equal” and “nox” which means “night”.

According to the astronomical calendar, there are two equinoxes each year in March and September, when the day and night are approximately 12 hours each everywhere on Earth.

This happens when the celestial equator – an imaginary projection of the Earth’s equator onto the sky – is the closest part of the Earth to the sun.

The astronomical calendar determines the seasons depending on the 23.5 degree tilt of the Earth’s rotational axis in relation to its orbit around the sun.

Astronomical spring depends on the date of the spring equinox, also known as the vernal equinox and March equinox, which varies year-to-year.

The spring equinox consists of four days – two equinoxes and two solstices – during the year that mark the beginning of a new season. For the Northern Hemisphere, the spring equinox is the moment when winter ends and spring begins.

Meanwhile, the world “solstice” comes from the Latin word “solstitium” meaning “sun stands still”.

The summer and winter solstices occur when the sun is at its furthest from the celestial equator.