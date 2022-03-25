When is Mother’s Day Northern Ireland 2022? Gifts, last minute ideas and what’s on

Whether it’s your mum you’re spoiling or someone else close to you, don’t forget Mother’s Day on Sunday March 27.

There is plenty to do this coming weekend with special afternoon tea events and even a themed steam train journey to Magheramorne House. There is something for every mum!

Setting off at 12.30pm on Sunday, you can treat your mother to that nostalgic train ride and lunch in the stunning Magheramorne Esate.

Jump on board your steam train carriage, departing from Lanyon Place, Belfast, with journeys running from 12.30pm until 6.30pm.

After the short but luxurious journey along the spectacular Antrim Coast road, you will arrive at Whitehead Railway Museum, where there will be a special Mother’s Day treat in store.

Afterwards, attendees will travel by coach to the Magheramorne Estate, where a sumptuous three course Mother’s Day lunch will be waiting in the opulent ballroom.

Cultra Manor are also hosting a special Mother’s Day afternoon tea on Sunday with sittings at 1pm and 3pm.

Indulge in classic savoury bites and delicious sweet treats in the luxury of the stunning Edwardian villa, nestled in the wooded landscape of Ulster Folk Museum.

Tickets are £35pp with a glass of prosecco on arrival and £12 per child.

If your mum is a bit of a foodie, maybe treat her to a food tour or tasting experience.

She can make her own gin with Belfast Gin School or watch it be made at Copeland Gin Distillery or Echlinville Distillery.

You can also enjoy a family trip to Aunt Sandra’s Chocolate Factory to see old-time candy making, or a session at Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen where she can make and sample traditional griddle breads in a cosy kitchen setting.