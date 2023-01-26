When is Mother’s Day taking place in 2023?

Mothering Sunday will take place on March 19 this year, when people will have the opportunity to honour their mother or maternal figure in their lives.

Mother's Day is a celebration of the mother of the family or individual, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

It is celebrated on different days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.

It complements similar celebrations, largely pushed by commercial interests, honouring family members, such as Father's Day, Siblings Day, and Grandparents' Day.

Celebrations of mothers and motherhood can be traced back to the ancient Greeks and Romans, who held festivals in honour of the mother goddesses Rhea and Cybele.

But the clearest modern precedent for Mother’s Day is the early Christian festival known as “Mothering Sunday”.

Once a major tradition in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe, this celebration fell on the fourth Sunday in Lent and was originally seen as a time when the faithful would return to their “mother church” – the main church in the vicinity of their home – for a special service.

Over time the Mothering Sunday tradition shifted into a more secular holiday, and children would present their mothers with flowers and other tokens of appreciation.

The official Mother’s Day holiday arose in the 1900s as a result of the efforts of US woman Anna Jarvis, daughter of Ann Reeves Jarvis – though they hold their day on a separate date on the second Sunday of May.

Following her mother’s 1905 death, Anna Jarvis conceived of Mother’s Day as a way of honouring the sacrifices mothers made for their children.

Across Northern Ireland people there will be plenty for people to do to treat their mother’s.

In Belfast there is the opportunity to book afternoon tea, a classic Sunday lunch or a spa treatment in some of the city’s best hotels and restaurants.

Or if you’re that way inclined you could rustle up something delicious to eat at home.

Here are some recipe ideas to try from Paula McIntyre.