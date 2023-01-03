When is the next bank holiday in Northern Ireland? All 2023 dates listed including King Charles coronation

Scroll down to read the full list of bank holidays

There will be an extra bank holiday to mark the coronation of King Charles III next year, the government has announced.

Downing Street said the UK-wide holiday will fall on Monday May 8, two days after the coronation on Saturday 6 May, when Charles will be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey.

It comes eight months after the monarch’s accession and the death of the Queen and the holiday is in addition to the usual bank holiday already scheduled for Monday, May 1.

Downing Street said the extra day will be “an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate”.

May 6 is also the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie – Charles’ grandson – who will be turning four on the day.

Remaining bank holiday in 2022:

Boxing Day – December 26

Christmas Day – December 27 (substitute day)

2023:

New Year's Day – January 2 (substitute day)

St Patrick's Day – March 17

Good Friday – April 7

Easter Monday – April 10

Early May Bank Holiday – May 1

King Charles Coronation – May 8

Spring Bank Holiday – May 29

Battle of the Boyne / Orangemen's Day – July 12

Summer Bank Holiday – August 28

Christmas Day – December 25

Boxing Day – December 26