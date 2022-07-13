When will the UK heatwave hit Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland hasn’t exactly been freezing over the past few weeks.

But as London’s mayor Sadiq Khan issues a ‘severe weather emergency” in response to England’s capital’s baking temperatures this week, and Scotland and Wales hitting highs of 25 degrees, we take a look at when Northern Ireland is set to feel some of the summer heatwave.

According to Met Office data, Northern Ireland will start to experience some of its sunniest and hottest weather yet this weekend.

On Saturday it’s set to be 22 degrees, with the heat continuing into Sunday which will see a high of 25 degrees.

The Met Office has warned of high pollen and UV rays, particularly important to those who suffer badly from hay fever or skin sensitivity.

A year ago, on July 17 2021, the townland of Ballywatticock in Co Down made headlines after it recorded Northern Ireland’s hottest temperature in history with thermometers recording 31.3 degrees. The record was broken twice more that week, with Armagh (31.4C) eventually setting the record.

Monday will see an expected temperature of 27 degrees across Belfast.

If this temperature is reached, it will become Northern Ireland’s hottest day of 2022, which is currently held by Derrylin, a village in Co Fermanagh which on Monday 11th July reached 24.3 degrees.

After Derrylin recorded their temperature Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said "Northern Ireland saw the coolest conditions, reaching highs of 23.4C, but most of the UK was still warmer than Mediterranean islands like Sardinia and parts of Turkey."

Other areas in Northern Ireland such as Portrush and Fermanagh will see high temperatures ranging from 21 to 26 degrees this weekend.

As the heat approaches Northern Ireland and dominates across the rest of the UK, the Met Office has published guidelines on how to keep cool.

They include: