Where and when to get your Covid-19 booster jab this weekend

General view of the Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Ulster Hospital in east Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.

The Covid-19 vaccine roll-out has seen a total of 639,357 boosters and third doses administered across Northern Ireland.

A tally of 104,933 boosters have been reported on the Department of Health’s vaccination dashboard in the past five days alone.

Praising all those involved in the concerted drive to get people jabbed as quickly as possible, the head of NI’s vaccination programme, Patricia Donnelly, said it was “hugely encouraging” to see so many people come forward.

“Our official total for boosters and third doses administered now stands at 639,357,” she continued. “I expect that to grow substantially in the coming days.

“From next week, the booster programme will be open to 18 to 29-year-olds who received their second dose at least three months previously.

“People are also still coming forward for their first and second doses and I would urge anyone who still remains unvaccinated to take up this opportunity as soon as possible.

“Eighty seven per cent of the population aged 12 and over have now had at least a first dose. That increases to some 91% for the 18 plus age group.”

When and where to get a Covid-19 booster jab this weekend:

Belfast Trust

Vaccination Hub at Knockbracken Hall: Daily from 9am to 6pm.

Vaccination Centre at the Royal Victoria Hospital: Daily from 8am to 8.30pm - due to high demand the vaccination at the RVH will remain open to 10.30pm on Friday and Monday.

Deanby Youth Centre - Oldpark Terrace, Belfast: Saturday, 10am to 4pm.

Crusaders Football Club: Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Queen’s University Belfast Great Hall: Monday from 10am to 5pm.

Northern Trust

Mass Vaccination Centre, Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena: Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm (closed 12.30pm to 1pm. Monday to Thursday: 9.30am to 8pm. Walk in capacity is extremely limited - booking online is advised.

Coleraine Leisure Centre: Monday from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Valley Leisure Centre, Newtownabbey (fully booked): Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

South Eastern Trust

Ulster Hospital Acute Services Block: Monday to Sunday from 8.15am to 8pm.

Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre (fully booked): Monday to Sunday from 9.30am to 7.30pm.

Downshire Hospital, Great Hall: Saturday and Sunday from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Southern Trust

South Lake Leisure Centre: Friday from 11am - 8pm, and Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 8am to 8pm (last walk ins 7pm).

Newry Leisure Centre: Friday, Saturday and Monday from 9am to 8pm (last walk in 7pm).

The Junction, Dungannon: Sunday from 9.15am to 5.30pm (last walk-in 4.30pm).

Western Trust

Foyle Arena: Friday and Saturday from 9am to 8pm, Sunday from 9am to 5pm and Monday from 9am to 8pm.

Omagh Leisure Complex: Friday and Saturday from 9am to 8pm, Sunday from 9am to 5pm, and Monday from 9am to 8pm.

Lakeland Forum: Sunday from 11am to 5pm and Monday from 9am to 5pm.

Visit www.covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/ for more details.