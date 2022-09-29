Where are the top five ice cream spots in Belfast?

While summer may gradually be slipping away from us, ice cream still remains a firm favourite for sweet tooth lovers across Northern Ireland, no matter the weather.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect pretty gelato spot for a treat and a good Instagram photo, or somewhere to take the family for desserts while doing some seasonal city shopping, here are the Belfast Telegraph’s top five spots for ice cream across Belfast.

Mackles Ice Cream

Mackles Ice Cream in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter

Surrounded by flowery aesthetics in a little pop-up hatch on Hill Street, Mackles only opened its first Belfast shop this year, but also has popular sites in Tyrone, Armagh, Monaghan and Donegal.

Ran by eight Mackle sisters from Monaghan, it is the perfect addition to the cobbled streets of the Cathedral Quarter for sugar addicts.

Nugelato

Nugelato's Tayto cheese & onion/chocolate ice cream. Credit: Nugelato/Instagram

Renowned for their ‘Nuggy Pots’, Nugelato’s Stranmillis store usually has a queue right outside the door, no matter the weather. Starting out in Newcastle, Co Down, Nugelato is a well-known brand across Northern Ireland and most recently went viral for its new ice-cream flavour, which was inspired by Tayto's cheese and onion chocolate bars.

Applejacks Café

Applejacks in west Belfast

The Glen Road establishment was recently featured on TripAdvisor’s list comprising ‘‘11 of Belfast’s best coffee spots”, but the local business is also popular for its ice-cream treats, Nutella pancake stacks and milkshakes.

With affordable prices, great views of the city from its outdoor terrace and the fact that it’s just a five-minute drive from Colin Glen adventure park, it is the perfect spot to incorporate into a fun day out.

Al Gelato

Al Gelato's Ormeau Road branch

With three branches across Belfast - on the Ormeau Road, Lisburn Road and Newtownards Road - Al Gelato has shot to success with sweet lovers since it first opened in south Belfast five years ago.

The company prides itself on the fact that its home-made gelato is made with high quality, locally-sourced ingredients, such as dairy from Draynes Farms in Lisburn, handmade honeycomb from Aunt Sandra's Candy Factory in east Belfast and fruit from the city’s St George's Market.

Morelli’s

Morelli's on the Belmont Road in east Belfast

Starting over 100 years ago on the north coast, the Morelli’s name is synonymous with ice cream in Northern Ireland. Its two Belfast stores are particularly popular, with its east Belfast branch on the Belmont Road recently being snapped up quickly by a new owner after going on the market in summer.

