Where are the top five parks in Belfast?

Despite it’s city status, Belfast isn’t just filled with large buildings home to shops, offices and hospitality.

There are some great parks dotted all across the city, whether your looking somewhere fun to take the kids, or to get out for a nice walk or run.

Check out the top five picks for parks in Belfast below.

Ormeau Park

One of the largest and busiest parks in Belfast, Ormeau Park has popular with joggers and walkers ever since it opened it’s doors in the 1800s.

It also has multiple children’s playgrounds as well as picnic benches perfect for enjoying a sweet treat or meal on dry day.

It’s also now the venue for multiple concert events, including Belsonic.

Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park

Named in honour of it's donors Sir Thomas and Dame Edith Stewart Dixon, ‘Lady Dixon’ as it's commonly known features a children's playground, a bottle bank, barbecue area, picnic tables and car park.

The park also plays host to the annual Summer Rose Fair event.

Cave Hill Country Park

Perfect for hikers and those who want to stretch their legs, Cave Hill stretches for miles across north Belfast.

The park is not just for the keen hill climber, the area also features a large children’s playground.

Botanic Gardens

Another south Belfast favourite, Botanic Gardens is a popular park for students due to it’s large open plan layout.

The gardens also feature the famous The Palm House greenhouse, where visitors can walk around.

Stormont Park

Complete with beautiful gardens, a variety of walks, fitness and adventure trails. Stormont Parks sits within the estate just below the parliament buildings.

The area is perfect for those autumn Instagram-pictures, as well as taking along the kids to the Mo Mowlam Play Park.

