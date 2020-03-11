Where beagles dare... stranded dog hauled to safety up 100ft cliff

The dog being rescued from the depths of a Co Armagh quarry

The dog being rescued from the depths of a Co Armagh quarry

The dog being rescued from the depths of a Co Armagh quarry

A lost beagle who became stranded in the depths of a Co Armagh quarry was dramatically plucked to safety yesterday.

The stranded hound, whose name is unknown, found itself trapped at the bottom of a sheer rock face at a quarry on the Armagh Road outside Newtownhamilton on Sunday morning.

It's unclear how the unfortunate dog ended up at the bottom of the quarry, but members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were soon on the scene.

The incident was reported at 9.55am and a fire appliance from Newtownhamilton Fire Station went to the dog's rescue.

The NIFRS Specialist Rescue Team was also sent to the scene, and aided by firefighters, members of the team located the stranded pooch and descended 100 feet into the quarry to retrieve him. As these NIFRS photos of the dramatic rescue show, the dog was more than happy to be hauled back up the cliff.

The dog was reportedly none the worse for its ordeal and the incident was over by 1.50pm.

Meanwhile, another frightened dog was rescued in the Scottish Highlands yesterday after a mountain rescue team cooked sausages to lure her out of hiding.

Border collie Nell had run off in fright when a helicopter flew overhead during a rescue in the early hours of Sunday. Nell was reunited with her owner the following day.