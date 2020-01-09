Where's Wally costume shoplifter from Derry avoids jail sentence

A shoplifter caught on CCTV stuffing a Where's Wally costume down her top has avoided jail

Mary Donegan, from Carnhill in Londonderry, took the £39.99 outfit from the Party Warehouse, on the city's Springtown Industrial Estate, in November 2017.

When the 33-year-old tried to exit the store, the alarm went off.

Donegan told a staff member she had a metal object in her leg that must have triggered the alarm, then left the premises.

Images of the defendant and her partner were put on police briefing pages and both were later recognised by an officer.

Donegan was handed a suspended four-month prison sentence and ordered to pay for the costume, which has never been recovered.

The defendant's partner, Ernest Moore, who at one stage was her co-defendant, accepted a formal police caution for his involvement in the incident.