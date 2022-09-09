Which events have been cancelled across Northern Ireland following the Queen’s death?

The death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday and the announcement of a period of national mourning has led to a number of events being cancelled and the closure of some services.

The cancellations include sporting fixtures this weekend, the closure of council leisure facilities and the cancellation of a number of planned events this weekend.

Sporting events:

All football under the auspicious of the Irish Football Association has been cancelled for this weekend.

That not only includes Northern Ireland Football League games, but also all women’s, intermediate, junior and youth games. The IFA’s decision has seen hundreds of matches and training sessions postponed across Northern Ireland.

Grassroots matches, including small-sided games, will not take place this weekend and is in line with the actions of the Football Association in England.

Tonight’s pre-season match between Glasgow Warriors and Ulster in Scotland has been postponed as a mark of respect.

The Ulster Branch also cancelled all domestic fixtures, including the Ulster Rugby Premiership.

Ulster Hockey moved quickly to postpone all domestic fixtures on Thursday evening.

Event cancellations:

The Northern Ireland International Airshow 2022, which was due to take place on Saturday and Sunday on the North Coast, has been cancelled.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has confirmed all parades and meetings have been cancelled until the period of mourning the Queen ends.

Orange Grand Master Edward Stevenson added: “All activities of the Loyal Orange Institution, including parades and meetings will cease, with immediate effect, until after the Queen’s funeral and the conclusion of the period of National mourning.”

Closures:

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council confirmed a number of facilities are closed this weekend. This includes: Allen Park, Antrim Forum, Ballyearl, Crumlin Leisure Centre, Sixmile Leisure Centre, Valley Leisure Centre.

The Hillsborough Castle Gardens will be closed.

The Northern Ireland Assembly has also confirmed all planned public events have been cancelled and there will be no public access to Parliament Buildings until further notice.