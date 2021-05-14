Which way will they go? DUP MPs and MLAs cast votes for new party leader

Ian Paisley, Paul Given, Christopher Stalford and Edwin Poots make their way to the DUP headquarters.

Sir Jeffery Donaldson arrives to make his pitch. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Edwin Poots arrives to make his pitch. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Edwin Poots is questioned by the Press as he makes his way to the DUP headquarters.

Ian Paisley, Jonny Buckley, Christopher Stalford and Edwin Poots make their way to the DUP headquarters.

Voting has closed to elect a new leader of the DUP following the first such contest in the party’s 50-year history.

DUP MPs and MLAs cast their votes between 12pm and 4pm in east Belfast, with the final MLAs departing the party’s east Belfast headquarters following the ballot.

The final MLAs to leave shortly before 4pm after voting included, David Hilditch, Trevor Clarke, Michelle McIlveen, Joanne Bunting and William Humphrey.

The result is expected around 5pm with either Lagan Valley MLA Edwin Poots or Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson set to be named as Arlene Foster’s successor.

Under the plans for the 11am virtual final pitch, Sir Jeffrey and Mr Poots have been allocated 10 minutes each to speak to the electoral college.

The winner will need to receive 19 votes, but there is also the possibility of a tie at 18-18.

In the event of a tied result, the matter will be passed to party officers to decide the next step, with a re-run of the vote a possibility.

A new deputy leader will also be chosen today, replacing Lord Dodds and the contenders Gregory Campbell and Paula Bradley have five minutes to make their case.

It is understood Paul Frew has withdrawn from the deputy leadership contest.

Sir Jeffrey was in confident mood as he left DUP headquarters after making his online pitch for votes.

"Feeling good," he told waiting reporters as he left with DUP MP and deputy leadership contender Gregory Campbell.

Arlene Foster voted in the election to replace her as DUP leader.

Briefly speaking to the media as she left party headquarters after casting her ballot, outgoing First Minister Mrs Foster said: "I voted for the person who will bring the Democratic Unionist Party forward and I think that's very obvious."

Strangford MP Jim Shannon told reporters why he was supporting Sir Jeffrey as next DUP leader.

"I think Jeffrey has qualities that take him beyond Northern Ireland and across to the mainland," he said.

"I think those are statesman-like qualities that the party needs."

Edwin Poots was non-committal as he left party headquarters.

Asked what the mainstay of his leadership pitch was, Mr Poots said "reform".

As he arrived at headquarters, South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford, who is supporting Mr Poots, said: "I think it's going to be a good day, a good day for democracy inside the Democratic Unionist Party."

By 1pm, 19 DUP politicians had voted.

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said his father, the party's founder, would be "immensely proud" that a democratic election was deciding the next leader.

"It's a party that my dad founded with the name democracy in it and this is a democratic decision," he said.

"At last the members, the elected members, are deciding who their leader is. "That's a very important decision and I know he would be immensely proud of that today."

Mrs Foster, who announced she was resigning after more than three-quarters of MLAs and half of MPs signed a letter of no confidence in her, will step down as DUP leader on May 28, and as First Minister around a month later.

Votes can only be cast by the party's 28 Assembly Members and eight MPs in a secret ballot at a voting station at DUP headquarters in east Belfast from noon. The verification process will be overseen by a third party.

Ian Paisley arrives to vote. Pic Presseye

DUP councillors, members and unelected officials are not eligible to vote.

The outcome will be put to the party’s central executive committee for ratification.

The candidate to be First Minister will then be selected by a nominations officer appointed by the new leader.

Previously the DUP leader also held the top ministerial position.

However, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson cannot assume the position of First Minister if he wins the race because it can only be occupied by a MLA.

Mr Poots previously said that if he was the winner, he intended to give the First Minister role to someone else.