White House formally confirms President Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland

President Joe Biden's visit to Northern Ireland will "mark the tremendous progress" since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago, the White House has said.

Mr Biden will also visit the Republic of Ireland to discuss "close co-operation on shared global challenges".

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US President would travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11 to April 14.

He will travel to Belfast first, and will be here on April 11 and 12.

The statement said President Biden will arrive in Northern Ireland to “mark the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago and to underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities."

Mr Biden will then travel to the Republic of Ireland from April 12 to 14 where he will discuss the “close cooperation on the full range of shared global challenges.”

During his short stay, he will also hold various engagements including in Dublin, Co Louth and Co Mayo.

While in Ireland, the White House said he will “deliver an address to celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people."

They closed by adding “additional information about the trip will be forthcoming.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar welcomed the announcement.

“I am delighted that President Biden will pay a visit to Ireland. It will be a privilege and a special moment to welcome him back as President of the United States,” he said today.

“Joe Biden has always been a friend of Ireland. Over many decades, and to this day, he has supported the cause of peace in Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement. He stood with us as we navigated the difficult consequences of Brexit.

“When we spoke recently in the White House, President Biden was clear that in celebrating the Good Friday Agreement, we should be looking ahead, not backwards. We need to continue working together as true partners to fulfil the potential of all the people who call this island their home.

“His visit is an opportunity to celebrate and renew the strong political, economic and personal ties that bind our two countries together. Above all, it is an opportunity to welcome a great Irish-American President home.”

On Tuesday, various vehicles expected to be used to transport and protect President Biden while in Northern Ireland were spotted arriving at Belfast International Airport.

Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, the former US Secretary of State and current Queen’s University Chancellor, are also travelling to Northern Ireland for the Good Friday Agreement 25th anniversary celebrations.