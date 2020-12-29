White mountain: Snow brings out sledders on Belfast hills

Fun time: Children take advantage of the snowy conditions on the Black Mountain yesterday to use their sled

Snowfall hit some parts of the UK in the grip of a cold snap following days of stormy conditions.

The Met Office described it as "a cold and frosty start" to Bank Holiday Monday.

But conditions were perfect for those wanting to take new sleds out for their first run of the season.

Northern Ireland is expected to wake up to a cold, wintry and wet morning today.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 6C, with showers and wind making it feel even colder.

The Met Office also issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in some parts of the UK - although not for here - as icy surfaces may form across some parts overnight.

Wintry showers could see up to 10cm of snow over the Pennines.

Treacherous conditions were predicted if thawing snow turns to ice.

Despite the bad conditions, gales meant that for the first time ever more than half of Britain's electricity supply was generated by wind power on Saturday.

According to energy firm Drax, 50.67% of the country's power was produced by wind turbines on Boxing Day.