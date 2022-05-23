Whitecross: Viable device found during security alert in Co Armagh

PSNI stock image.

Allan Preston

A security alert in Co Armagh has ended following the discovery of a viable device.

Police said the object was discovered on Monday evening in the Ballymoyer Road area of Whitecross.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene following the discovery of a suspicious object.

"It has now been declared as a viable device and has been taken away for further examination.”

The road has reopened.