Whitecross: Viable device found during security alert in Co Armagh
Allan Preston
A security alert in Co Armagh has ended following the discovery of a viable device.
Police said the object was discovered on Monday evening in the Ballymoyer Road area of Whitecross.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene following the discovery of a suspicious object.
"It has now been declared as a viable device and has been taken away for further examination.”
The road has reopened.