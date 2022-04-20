Whitehead community to ‘stand together’ at vigil in honour of murdered Alyson Nelson

A community vigil is to take place on Saturday in honour of Alyson Nelson who was murdered in her Whitehead home at the weekend.

The event, organised by the Harbour Faith Community group, said they plan to meet at 6pm on the corner of Victoria Avenue and Edward Road in the seaside town, as they hold a minute’s silence in her memory.

Those attending at the promenade will also be invited to tie a white ribbon to the railings in support of ending violence against women.

A book of condolence is planned to be opened for the 64-year-old former nurse in St Patrick’s Church, with those gathered invited to “spend some time in quiet reflection”.

The church group said: “Alyson Nelson lost her life inside her own home - another victim of male violence against women.

“Her grieving family have been left to pick up the pieces and a stunned local community is reeling with shock.

“As friends, neighbours and family we can’t take away the pain of such loss, but we can take a moment to stand together in honour of Alyson’s life.”

They added that those attending should not bring any balloons or lanterns.

Ms Nelson was attacked in her home in the town on Saturday April 16.

Emergency services were called to a property in the Victoria Avenue area at around 6.10pm.

However, despite frantic efforts to save the popular Co Antrim woman she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Women’s Aid organisation also sent their “sincere condolences” to Ms Nelson’s family, friends and loved-ones and said their “thoughts are with you all at this incredibly difficult time”.

"Her tragic murder over the weekend was extremely distressing and she has sadly become the 13th woman murdered in Northern Ireland with a domestic abuse motivation since March 2020,” they added.

"Violence against women and girls is a major problem in Northern Ireland and we urge all relevant agencies, the public and our elected officials to work together and do all that they can to truly make a difference to the lives of women and girls in our society.”

Ms Nelson’s ex-partner – 66-year-old William Finlay – appeared in court on Wednesday charged with her murder and was remanded in custody.