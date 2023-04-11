Who are Hunter and Valerie Biden? Meet the family members travelling to Belfast with the US President

As it’s been confirmed President Joe Biden will travel to Northern Ireland alongside his son Hunter Biden and sister Valerie Biden, we take a closer look at the two relatives making the trip with the US President to Belfast.

Who is Hunter Biden?

The most controversial member of the Biden family, Hunter Biden regularly appears in headlines across US media in stories his famous father would most likely not prefer to read.

Born to Joe Biden and his first wife Neilia Hunter, Robert ‘Hunter’ Biden (53) is the second son of the US President and is a former attorney and businessman.

When he was three-years old, Hunter alongside his late older brother Beau were involved in a car crash which killed their mother and baby sister.

He was subsequently primarily raised by Biden and his second wife, Jill Jacobs.

Famously, Hunter Biden was a factor in President Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, when the Republican leader asked Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate claims the then-Democratic nominee’s son was involved in alleged suspect business dealings in the country.

Just prior to his father’s election a story involving Hunter’s laptop, which contained sensitive information and nude photographs of himself, made headlines across the world after it was alleged supressed in the media.

In 2021, he published ‘Beautiful Things’ a memoir which documented his substance abuse difficulties, his divorce, and the death of his older brother from cancer.

Who is Valerie Biden?

President Biden’s younger and only sister largely keeps out of the spotlight in contrast to some of her family members but has played a key role in her brother’s political career.

Born in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania in 1945, Valerie is a political strategist, and former campaign manager.

She advised her older brother during all three of his presidential campaigns in 1988, 2008 and 2020 as well as his previous Senate runs, becoming one of the first women in the United States to have managed a modern U.S. Senatorial campaign.

She received the 'Women Inspiring Change" award from Harvard University in 2015 and also served as a fellow at the world famous prestigious university in 2014.

Married to Jack Owens, a lawyer and businessman, she is the mother of three children. Valerie is also the current chair of the Biden Institute and like her nephew, published a memoir titled ‘Growing Up Biden’ in 2022.

The exact level of involvement of both Valerie and Hunter Biden in their famous brother/father’s trip is unknown, but expect to see them at his side as he makes his way around Northern Ireland and the Republic.