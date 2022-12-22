Who are Kathryn and Alan Scott? The NI couple locked in $62m church battle after ‘following God’s call’ to California

Husband and wife accused of fraud after taking over Vineyard group’s ‘mother congregation’

Kathryn and Alan Scott

Kurtis Reid

Sitting beside her Scottish husband on a cream sofa below a wall adorned with verses from scripture, Kathryn Scott looks directly at the camera and tells her audience: “We knew at that point the Lord was going to lead us to America, although we didn’t know quite what for or why.”