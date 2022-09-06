Who is Chris Heaton-Harris? All you need to know about Northern Ireland’s new Secretary of State

Chris Heaton-Harris is Northern Ireland’s new Secretary of State, Downing Street has announced.

Mr Heaton-Harris (54), most recently a former chief whip who guided the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill through the House of Commons, also served as Minister of State for Europe and North America under Liz Truss when she was Foreign Secretary.

The staunch brexiteer, who represents the constituency of Daventry in England, is replacing Rishi Sunak backer Shailesh Vara.

Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns said he looked forward to supporting him.

The married, father-of-two’s appointment was made by Ms Truss after her opening speech as Prime Minister having been formally installed in the role by the Queen in Balmoral on Tuesday.

Mr Heaton-Harris, a self-described “fierce Eurosceptic”, is a former MEP and former chair of the European Research Group (ERG).

He had earlier been tipped to take the role after Ms Truss reportedly offered the position to a number of candidates, including former Conservative Party leadership rival Penny Mordaunt, who turned it down.

He joins other cabinet members such as Kwasi Kwarteng and Therese Coffey, who were promoted.

Mr Heaton-Harris becomes Northern Ireland’s 18th Secretary of State and replaces Mr Vara who only served in the role since July after replacing Brandon Lewis who resigned.

After his sacking, Mr Vara said it was his “great privilege and honour to serve as Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office and work with some excellent people.”

Who is Chris Heaton-Harris?

Born Christopher Heaton-Harris in Epsom, Surrey, the new NI Secretary worked and eventually ran his family’s whole sale fruit and vegetable company in New Convent Market before entering politics.

He was first elected as a Tory MP in the 2010 General Election for Daventry, and has been re-elected to the seat in every general election since.

Mr Heaton-Harris, according to his website, has been an active and qualified football referee for 32 years, officiating the game at various different levels. He is a current referee for Northampshire Combination League and serves as President of Earls Barton Football Club.

Throughout his political career, he has held numerous titles, including Conservative Member of the European Parliament for the East Midlands Region, Co-Chairman of the Fresh Start Project, Chairman of the European Research Group of Conservative MPs, Assistant Government Whip, Controller of Her Majesty’s Household and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the EU.

A Brexiteer, he is also known for his advocacy of “smaller government and responsible spending” and describes himself as a “passionate localist”.

Mr Heaton-Harris previously visited Northern Ireland earlier this year alongside future PM and then Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to look at the "impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol.”