Storm Barra battering Donaghadee. Bangor Coastguard closed a road leading to the town’s famous lighthouse, whilst also placing sand bags at the doors or homes and businesses. Redevelopment of the play park on Lemon’s Warf was halted due to machinery and equipment being partially submerged. The force of the waves crashing over the sea defence was enough to move bins, large planters and even cars. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)