Why are we so far behind the rest of the world when it comes to music?

As full capacity concerts are announced in US, Denmark and Belgium, we are holding small test events in NI and the Republic

Live music: The Foo Fighters, seen here on stage in Belfast, will play Madison Square Garden to a packed audience later this month

Full-capacity concerts with tens of thousands of people are being announced across the globe as Ireland begins its outdoor pilot events.

On Thursday night, James Vincent McMorrow entertained a crowd of 500 in the country’s first test event at Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens.

In Northern Ireland the first live outdoor concert in 15 months took place last Saturday at Ballymully Cottage Farm in Limavady, home of the Stendhal Festival.

Some 250 guests enjoyed sets from ROE, No Oil Paintings, Ports and Jealous Of The Birds, as they observed social distancing guidelines.

The social distancing rules saw people watch the gigs from tables and individual audience pens in bubbles of four to six people. A one-way system, hand sanitising stations, toilet cleaning, signage and social distancing marshals ensured that the event could take pace as safely as possible, without taking away from the atmosphere.

Stendhal Festival director Ross Parkhill said it was a huge thrill to be able to host live music at the farm again.

Ross Parkhill

While fans have been allowed to attend outdoor sports events in Northern Ireland since May 24 in limited numbers — on Friday night, the first sporting events to allow crowds in more than 15 months in the Republic of Ireland were set to take place in Dublin and Cork.

They are among a number of test events announced by the Irish Government with a view to increasing crowd sizes over the summer, with no set figures yet.

The latest Irish Government information says that there will be increased numbers for outdoor and indoor events from early August, depending on public health advice.

James Vincent McMorrow on stage at Iveagh Gardens in Dublin on Thursday night during the Republic’s first major live gig since the pandemic

Meanwhile, the Danish government has decided that all Covid-19 restrictions are to be lifted for “standing” concerts. Hot Press reports that this will apply to indoor and outdoor events from September 1.

Elsewhere in Europe, Belgium’s federal government has said that large-scale events of up to 75,000 people may take place from August 13.

The country’s health minister, Frank Vandenbroucke, last week confirmed that mass events held outdoors would be permitted from that date, providing those who attend are fully vaccinated or test negative.

A 60,000 outdoor concert is also being planned in New York later this summer as the US continues to return to pre-Covid normality.

The open-air event, announced by mayor Bill de Blasio this week, will take place in Central Park on August 21 and form part of a ‘Homecoming Week’ of events in the city.

Social distancing at the Stendhal music festival in Limavady this year

A Foo Fighters concert in Madison Square on June 20 is also being billed as the first 100% capacity show in any New York arena since March 2020.

The 20,000 capacity venue will welcome people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the event.

Six days later, on June 26, two fully-seated-only events are set to take place in Ireland, with 3,500 people allowed in to Phoenix Park, as well as an indoor music performance event in INEC Killarney with a crowd of 200.

Fatboy Slim played a test event in Liverpool earlier this year

Pilot events began in the UK in late April, with one of the first a two-day event in Liverpool for 6,000 clubbers. The warehouse event was headlined by Fatboy Slim while the crowd were not required to socially distance or wear face coverings. However, they did have to show a negative Covid test result before being allowed into the Bramley-Moore Dock warehouse.

‘The First Dance’ event was part of the UK’s Events Research Programme (ERP) which will be used to provide scientific data into how audiences could be allowed to safely attend concerts.

A pilot concert in Barcelona back in March, attended by 5,000 fans, also showed “no sign” of higher levels of infection.