Why Derry folk feel their city is frequently ignored
The controversy sparked by Ulster University's decision to relocate some of its degree courses in the north west has re-awakened long-felt suspicions among Londonderry's citizens that their city is frequently forgotten, as Donna Deeney discovers
Donna Deeney
Londonderry is a city with much to be proud of. It is one of Europe's only walled cities that has its ancient walls intact, it is home to two magnificent cathedrals, an impressive neo-Gothic styled Guildhall and an awarding-winning beautiful bridge that spans the River Foyle, uniting the Waterside with the city side.