‘Why is no other airport in the UK as consistently dysfunctional?’ –Belfast International passengers frustrated at delayed flights and hour-long queues

Security queues at Belfast International Airport on Thursday morning were reported to have taken at least an hour to get through. Credit: Terence McCracken Twitter

Passengers travelling through Belfast International Airport have expressed dismay at what one individual described as “absolutely shocking” scenes on Thursday morning.

Many took to social media to share photos of queues stretching outside the building onto the street, and said security waiting times were taking so long that multiple flights were delayed.

One man, who did not wish to be named, arrived at the airport at around 5.30am on Thursday morning for his 7am flight to Newcastle – a journey he takes regularly.

"Coming the other way, from Leeds, Bradford or Newcastle, you never have any queues that risk you missing your flight. We turned up an hour and a half before our 30-minute flight this morning, and still we were running to get on the plane.

"The escalators were off, people were queuing on the stairs, and there must have been at least 1,000 people in the queue, and we were there for more than an hour.”

The man, who is aged in his 20s, added that four uniformed police officers within the airport ended up helping security staff move trays, while many security stations were left unmanned.

"I’m not sure that’s the best use of police time, but they were just trying their best to help out,” he continued.

While describing incidents of “chaotic queue jumping, angry confrontations and the stress of missed flights”, he also expressed concerns that “surely very young and elderly passengers cannot be expected to queue for hours on their feet”.

"The huge crowds prior to security checks are also totally illogical and a huge security risk in and of themselves, as there are more people packed closer together than would be on any one plane.

"Why has this situation been allowed to develop and continue? Why is no other airport in the UK as consistently dysfunctional? It really is embarrassing for NI, particularly as tourism is now a key industry here. What is being done to change things?

“The staff that were present were doing their best (one poor manager was telling passengers he couldn’t help it was a ‘total disaster’ as he tried to control the crowds). I feel terrible for those working there.

“It’s frustrating to see. They’ve revamped the security hall over the years, but there’s still unmanned stations. They must know ahead of time how many people they should expect? It’s harsh on the ones that do make it to work.”

Co Antrim man Terence McCracken was also due to get on a 7am flight to Liverpool with easyJet, but said the pilot had to delay the flight by 20 minutes just to ensure all passengers had made it on.

He said he arrived at the airport at 5.40am, after taking a taxi from Whitehead, and when he got there, the queue was already “down to the WH Smith kiosk near the check-in area. In two minutes of standing there, the queue was out through the door.”

On Twitter, another traveller wrote: "Complete nightmare this morning in security. Arrived in good time for the 6:20 to #BHX. Didn’t call anyone fwd when the gate was closing. Very badly organised. No #accountability. Offered to book new flight and rejoin 2hr security Queue. #jokeshop #mess”

A spokesperson for Belfast International Airport responded: “We would like to apologise to those passengers who had to wait longer than expected to pass through security early this morning.

“The security lines are now flowing well and we thank passengers for their patience and understanding.”

They also reminded passengers to follow “guidance” to speed up their journey when travelling through the airport, including checking travel requirements, arriving on time, keeping travel essentials such as boarding passes handy, and removing liquids and electronic devices from bags before getting to security.