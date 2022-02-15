Why the Covid restrictions have been eased and what lies ahead for us all

Q What has changed to make it possible to ease Covid-19 safety measures?

A Transmission rates for Omicron are high but it is not causing the same severity of illness as earlier variants.

So, while Covid-19 is rampant in the community, and particularly in school age children, this is not translating into hospital admissions, patients requiring intensive care treatment and deaths.

The vaccines are clearly doing their job — while it is still possible to catch or transmit the virus after vaccination, the risk of this happening is reduced.

More importantly, they are stopping as many people from becoming seriously unwell.

Q Will restrictions return?

A It is impossible to rule out completely another lockdown or the return of some restrictions at some point in the future. We have already seen evidence that Covid-19 can mutate at any time and experts have warned there will be further variants, which may result in a more infectious and virulent strain of the virus that requires extraordinary measures to keep people safe. No-one can predict when this could occur — as Professor Martin McKee from Independent Sage said: “It could happen next month or in 100 years.” However, the vaccines are succeeding at breaking the link between infection and serious illness and death, while work is constantly ongoing to improve the effectiveness of the vaccines and find better treatments for those who do become gravely unwell.

Q Why is it important to continue to use face coverings?

A The evidence is clear — Covid-19 is an airborne virus and face coverings provide a barrier that helps to reduce the risk of transmission.

The more people who wear face coverings, the more effective they are, and not only do they protect the person wearing them, but they also reduce the risk of onward transmission.

As restrictions are lifted, an increasing number of people who are considered vulnerable to the virus will want, or have to, return to work and other public environments, and they will be better protected from becoming seriously unwell if people around them are wearing face coverings.

Q Will GP surgeries reopen to the general public?

A It is incorrect to say that GP surgeries have been closed throughout the pandemic. Rather, they moved to a different way of working with the introduction of the phone first triage system.

This enabled family doctors to assess whether a patient required a face-to-face appointment, as well as ensuring they didn’t have Covid symptoms before coming into the building.

Most recent figures show 40% of phone consultations result in face-to-face appointments.

The system was actually already in operation in a number of surgeries prior to the pandemic and given the pressures on primary care have increased further without a rise in GP numbers, it will remain in place as it is considered the best way for an overstretched workforce to cope with demand.

At the same time, it is likely face coverings and social distancing will be necessary in GP surgeries to reduce the risk to vulnerable patients and staff.

Equally, restrictions in hospitals are likely to remain.