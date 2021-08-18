Why those lost school jumpers are bad news for the environment

Research has revealed that children’s lost school jumpers generate more than 300 tonnes of plastic waste every year in Northern Ireland, the equivalent of 20 million plastic bottles ending up in landfill.

School jumpers often contain up to 65% polyester, which is a type of plastic. With up to one million school jumpers lost permanently every year in Northern Ireland, these alone are contributing significantly to the 40kg plastic waste generated annually by each household in the UK.

School uniforms alone don’t show the full extent of Northern Ireland’s lost property waste problem. Children in the country permanently lose 21 possessions every year on average, which all adds up to a staggering seven million items lost in Northern Ireland each year, many of which have a high plastic content.

The study, which was conducted amongst parents in the UK by leading name label manufacturer My Nametags, found that toys are the most commonly lost item by children in Northern Ireland, with three in five parents (60%) stating that their youngsters have mislaid a plaything.

This is closely followed by socks (40%), stationery (30%), trainers (35%) and school jumpers (16%).

The findings reveal the staggering lost property problem throughout the UK, not just for parents’ pockets but the environment too, with all five of the most commonly lost items containing high proportions of unsustainable materials.

In fact, 90% of all toys sold are made from plastic and with as many as 51 million plastic toys lost every year, this could be contributing the equivalent of 286 million plastic bottles ending up in landfill in the UK.

Almost one in five UK parents admitted that their child most commonly loses reusable plastic water bottles. This demonstrates that even measures intended to reduce children’s impact on the environment could be having an adverse effect.

Dr Sally Beken, founder of the UK Circular Plastics Network and head of polymers at KTN, said: “By losing garments that could be passed on and ultimately recycled, we are missing an opportunity to make clothing more sustainable.

“Highlighting the scale of the problem is the first step to remedying it. After littering, incineration and landfill are the worst scenarios for textiles that are no longer useful.

“There are some novel solutions to the circularity of polymers and synthetic textiles that are starting to develop that will mean if we can capture garments, we can revalue them as starting materials for new plastic products.”

The research also reveals the stark contrast between what we believe happens to lost items and what actually happens.

Of those surveyed, 15% believed that items will always be returned to them, with less than one in 10 accepting that their lost property is likely to end up in landfill.

However, when asked how often lost possessions are returned, parents revealed that 66% of the time lost items are never found, meaning up to two thirds of these items could be ending up in landfill.

Lars B Andersen, Managing Director at My Nametags, added: “Children’s lost property is a significant problem, not just for parents who have to replace the lost items, but for the environment too.

“Clothing is a key example of this. When these items are unnecessarily lost, it can have a big impact on the planet.”