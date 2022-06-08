Why we are flushing extra money down the toilet with the rising cost of loo roll

There is no shortage of toilet rolls, that’s the first thing worth pointing out.

But the reason for no shortage may be more concerning than expected. We can’t afford as much of it as we used to.

And we don’t want to be, literally, flushing money down the drain, though many of us could still be doing that without thinking.

The rising price of toilet roll is a microcosm of what society is facing. Petrol prices hitting a record high, gas electricity companies piling on the pounds to our household bills and the weekly grocery shop has been adding to the financial misery.

But shoppers risk being caught with their pants down with the price of toilet roll increasing at a faster rate than almost everything else.

People may be able to cope with price rises on items we would like to buy. It’s when the essential stuff we need starts to rocket in cost that the problems begin.

Figures from US-based market measurement firm NeilsenIQ show toilet paper prices rose by 15.6% in the year to May, a figure well above the general increase in the price of consumer goods.

Similar research from online price comparison website Trolley.co.uk (April 2021 to April 2022) shows a rise of 10.5%. Other essential products show a much smaller increase, including semi-skimmed milk (up 7.9%), bread (4.6%), washing powder (3.7%), toothpaste (3.5%) and teabags (2%).

It is, according to industry experts, all down to the soaring price of pulp. The price per tonne has jumped from just over $600 in September to more than $900 last month.

But being one of those essentials in the weekly shopping basket, toilet paper is often something that’s added to the trolley without taking a look at how much it costs, and there can be quite a difference.

There had been warnings earlier this year that price rises were on the way.

At the start of 2022, Accrol, which supplies top supermarkets and is based in the north west of England, warned in a trading statement ahead of its half-year figures that prices have had to rise due to the gas price crisis.

Bosses of the largest independent supplier of private label toilet and kitchen rolls in the UK said they had renegotiated pricing with supermarkets and were implementing a strategic review in the light of the economic situation.

In the last six months the condition has deteriorated and the knock-on effect is hitting customers in the pocket.

Around Belfast, a typical 16 pack of top brand toilet roll will now cost over £10 for an item most will add to the trolley without considering the cost.

Unfortunately for cash-strapped families there’s probably more pain coming with budgets likely to be wiped out even more quickly in months to come.

Kimberly Clark, the company that makes Andrex and Kleenex, had said it’s going to start pushing through a ‘mid-to-high single-digit percentage’ increase from next month.

And Essity, which owns the Cushelle brand, said earlier this year that it too was going to have to start raising prices on its products.

The bad news is that it's not just toilet roll that’s going to feel the pinch. Kitchen roll, sanitary pads, tissues and nappies are all going to be hit harder than other products due to the combined energy costs and paper costs. It’s estimated the average household of four people needs 1.1 rolls of toilet paper a day, roughly eight rolls a week and over 32 rolls a month.

The average person flushes the toilet up to 2,500 times a year, and with all that toilet paper a lot of extra money is now also disappearing around the U-bend.