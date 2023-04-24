‘Widespread frost’ and colder temperatures expected across NI

Northern Ireland will see a spell of unsettled weather this week. Pic: Matthew Henry/Unsplash

Colder temperatures and “widespread frost” is expected this week despite a sunny start to Monday, the Met Office has said.

Yesterday began with a very cold morning, as temperatures dropped as low as -3°C in the early hours of the morning.

A Met Office spokesperson said that while it would be a “cold start to the day” with a “widespread frost”, the weather would remain mainly dry with clear skies.

The Met Office added that the chance of frost is high enough that roads likely to be frozen over were to be salted last night in anticipation of the icy conditions.

Traffic Watch NI advised drivers to exercise caution when travelling, particularly on untreated roads.

Despite the clear weather today, the Met Office said people can expect to be “feeling quite cool due to a northerly airflow”, with a maximum temperature of 10°C.

Similar weather can be expected tomorrow with mostly dry and bright conditions and a maximum temperature of 10°C once again.

The Met Office spokesperson said there was a chance it could be slightly warmer, but that “cloud will stick around all day”.

“Towards the end of the day, there will be rain approaching from the west overnight,” he added.

Thursday is expected to be “rainy and cloudy”, with temperatures starting to recover.

North and western parts are expected to see the “lions’ share” of showery weather.

Maximum temperatures could be as high as 14°C.

By Friday, the Met Office expects the rain to have moved away. Temperatures are likely to increase to bring a much warmer, more pleasant day.

Friday’s maximum temperature could reach highs of 15°C.

However, transitioning into Friday evening, there are increasing chances of bands of rain edging from the south.

This is likely to bring a “showery weekend”, with spells of more heavy, persistent rain.

Spells of more persistent rain will be accompanied by the warmest weather of the week, with highs of 17°C by Saturday.

Across the rest of the UK, weather is much similar if slightly less frosty.