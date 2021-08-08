Widespread water damage after half a month’s rain hits Northern Ireland in just one day

The scene after heavy rain caused flooding in the border village of Garrison in Co Fermanagh

Half the average monthly rainfall for August dropped in just 24 hours over the weekend, the Met Office confirmed on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to multiple incidents while residents in parts of Belfast complained of sewage overflowing into their gardens and homes.

The downpours overwhelmed road, river and sewerage drainage systems, NI Water said.

In the 24 hour period to the middle of Sunday afternoon, just over 45 millimetres of rain was reported at a weather station at Magilligan Point.

This compares to a monthly August average of approximately 94mm at the same station, the Met Office said.

By comparison, a total of 39.3mm fell here in June.

"That is a reasonable amount of rain and there were reports of flooding, particularly in the west," a Met Office spokesperson said.

A yellow weather warning of floods and storms was in place until 9pm on Sunday night.

But the forecast for the next few days is brighter, if only slightly.

There will be still be some showers, possibly thunder storms, but there will be a lot less rain,

Over the weekend, the Fire and Rescue Service received dozens of calls linked to flooding and had to respond to nine emergencies across Northern Ireland, five in the west and four in the south.

Home and business owners from right across Northern Ireland were affected by flooding.

In the far west, Michelle Duffy (42) of Camlake Canvas in Garrison, Co Fermanagh, described how heavy rain over the weekend caused the banks of the river to burst and flood parts of the town.

Camlake Canvas owner Michelle Duffy

“The water was level with my back door, I lifted everything as high as I could," Ms Duffy said, adding that while her business was not seriously damaged other premises were not as lucky.

"I’ve lived here for 26 years and I’ve never experienced anything like this.

"The last time anyone remembers anything like this is 40 years ago; it seems like a complete freak occurrence and I hope it doesn’t happen again. We’re all a bit more prepared for this," she told the Belfast Telegraph.

"There was a great community response and the Rivers Agency landed with sandbags, the entire town came together to help."

Dozens of residents in Ardoyne in north Belfast were left dealing with raw sewage in their gardens and homes.

Drain covers in Etna Drive were forced off by the pressure from water below the road, while Brompton Park residents protected their homes with sandbags.

"They’ve been left to clean up sewage and unable to cook and wash because of the smell," said Councillor Paul McCusker.

He criticised NI Water for what he said was a failure to respond quickly enough.

"Following heavy rainfall homes have experienced flooding which include elderly residents and young families," said the SDLP representative.

"Sandbags were delivered by Belfast City Council and homes still have sewage in their gardens with residents fearful this could cause damage to their properties."

Mr McCusker described the response from NI Water as "poor", saying the agency failed to respond to calls from himself and residents.

"Moving forward, we need to understand why this flooding has happened particularly around this area as there is a history of flooding," the councillor said.

NI Water admitted the rain overwhelmed the system but there were no failures with the infrastructure.

"Following prolonged and torrential rainfall extending over a number of days; flash flooding impacted a number of areas as a result of the volume of rain and rivers and water courses bursting their banks," a spokesperson said.

“NI Water responded to a high number of customer contacts for flooding and sewer blockages on Friday and Saturday.

"Teams were dispatched to Ardoyne to help with the clean up operation with additional resource deployed on Sunday to continue the clean-up.

“NI Water did not experience any failures of its asset infrastructure.

"Where blocked sewers contributed to flooding, NI Water has cleared these and will follow up with CCTV investigations if necessary.

"Flooding incidents were related to the extreme and intense downpours experienced over the last number of day.

"These downpours overwhelmed road, river and sewerage drainage systems which in turn caused flooding to some land and property.

"NI Water staff attended individual properties and carried out clean-up and disinfectant operations where out of sewer flooding occurred.”