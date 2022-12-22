Widow dies 50 years to the day husband shot by ‘cowardly’ IRA

Margaret Hamilton ‘one of forgotten heroes’ of the Troubles after her spouse, UDR man Ellis, was murdered

The late Margaret Hamilton, who passed away on the 50th anniversary of her husband's murder

The wife of a Co Londonderry man killed by the IRA has passed away on the 50th anniversary of his death at the age of 78.

Margaret Hamilton died on Tuesday — 50 years to the day when her husband Ellis Hamilton was shot dead at work five days before Christmas in 1972.

Mr Hamilton was just 30-years-old when he died, with Margaret left to care for the couple’s daughter Jacqueline, who was just four at the time of her father’s murder.

Mr Hamilton was from Kildoag, near Claudy, and was a part-time private in the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR).

He was working in his civilian job as an electrician for a company in Derry when he was shot by an IRA sniper.

Mr Hamilton was also a keen fisherman and is remembered as a dedicated husband and father to Margaret and Jacqueline.

His death was not the first time the family had been touched by the rising violence of 1972.

His sister-in-law Mary Hamilton was also directly impacted, suffering injury in the Claudy bombing that took place just five months before Mr Hamilton’s death.

Mr Hamilton was also a member of the Orange and Black institutions, attending meetings regularly and taking part in the associated parades.

Symbols of both organisations were included in a recent memorial quilt produced by victim support group South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF).

The piece, entitled A Patchwork of Innocents, features a patch dedicated to Mr Hamilton’s memory. It depicts an ornate sash incorporating symbols of both the Royal Black Preceptory and the Orange Order.

The insignia of the UDR is shown in the top-right corner, with the patch also displaying a fish as a nod to Mr Hamilton’s love of fishing.

The late Ellis Hamilton who was shot by the IRA in 1972

Mrs Hamilton’s daughter said she believed her mother was now “home” alongside her late father.

“I’m devastated, my mum was my world, everything I did was for her,” she said.

“Mum never got over dad’s murder and the loss of friends in the Claudy bombings, she waited until his 50th anniversary to go home and be with him.”

Kenny Donaldson, director of services for SEFF, said Margaret had “re-grouped” after her husband’s murder.

“Ellis Hamilton was cruelly murdered by cowardly terrorists who skulked around and shot him when he was at his most vulnerable,” he said.

“Ellis was a part-time UDR soldier but he was shot as a civilian, whether murdered in civilian form or wearing his UDR uniform, there was never a justification for his murder.

“No-one has been held accountable for that murder and no apology has been received.

“Ellis was just 30 years of age and left behind Margaret and their four-year-old daughter Jacqueline. That home and family was devastated. Their life had forever changed in an instance of sectarian and ethnic motivated hate.

“Margaret re-grouped and sought to do her absolute best in raising Jacqueline, and life was not easy but she was someone who had a values system which carried her through.

“She was determined to live life as well as she possibly could, setting an example to her devoted daughter and others.”

By way of reprisal, members of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) entered Annie’s Bar in the Waterside area of Derry that night, opening fire on customers and killing five people.

Mr Donaldson also condemned their actions and said those responsible acted solely on their own behalf.

“The actions of UDA/UFF terrorists later that same day were also wrong and absolutely reprehensible,” he said.

“The attack on Annie’s Bar which saw five civilians murdered was a heinous crime which simply brought pain and misery to further families.

“They claimed they were acting in retaliation for the murder of Ellis; they were not, they were acting on their own warped agenda.”

Earlier this month, Mrs Hamilton had attended a special service of remembrance and thanksgiving for her late husband.

A patch on SEFF's latest quilt dedicated to the memory of Mr Hamilton

She and her daughter Jacqueline were both present at Donemana Presbyterian Church to mark Mr Hamilton’s 50th anniversary.

“Thankfully they were there to witness the respectful remembrance of a husband and father admired and loved by many people; past colleagues, friends, neighbours and the broader community,” said Mr Donaldson.

“I was blessed to share a few words with Margaret that night and even with her dwindling health, there was still a twinkle in her eye, a beautiful smile and a wit in how she expressed herself.

“Margaret is one of our forgotten heroes of the Troubles, one of those who never asked nor demanded anything, and she didn’t allow hate or vengeance to enter her heart.

“Jacqueline and her mummy have been inseparable for the last 50 years and have lived for each other. The death of Margaret will be very tough for her.”

A service of thanksgiving will be held for Mrs Hamilton in her home tomorrow at 1pm, followed by burial in Upper Cumber Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, can be made to Altnagelvin Hospital’s respiratory unit or Versus Arthritis, via Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, Altnagelvin.