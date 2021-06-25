Widow of former Belfast Telegraph political editor Liam Clarke to scatter ashes on tribute hike

The late Liam Clarke d at his home in Ballymena with his wife Kathryn Johnston

Kathryn Johnston, the widow of the Belfast Telegraph’s former political editor Liam Clarke, has said she plans to scatter some of her late husband’s ashes on a hike she and their son are doing to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Ms Johnston, herself a journalist, and son Adam Clarke (41) are walking the route of the Giant’s Causeway Might Hike — a total of 26.5 miles — on Saturday despite the official event being put off until next year due to coronavirus restrictions.

The pair have so far raised over £1,000 on JustGiving in aid of the charity after Mr Clarke died of pseudomyxoma peritonei — appendix cancer or PMP — on December 27 in 2015.

Speaking on Friday, Ms Johnston said she hasn’t yet planned where to scatter some of the ashes, which have already been distributed in Marrakesh and on family graves.

"We scattered some before on Malin Head and it was windy so they blew back in our faces,” she said.

Despite the “terrifying” route, she knows her husband would take pleasure in their pursuit and would be proud of his wife and son.

“We’ve walked all of the route which starts at Larrybane Quarry at Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge and goes straight across the coastal path, mainly off road until you get to Ulster University at Coleraine,” she said.

“It’s quite scary in places, especially at White Park Bay if the tide is in, we’ll have to turn and walk over the cliffs up to the road. Doing the whole 26.5 miles is a bit daunting,” she said.

Ms Johnston and her son have just once walked the route. “It’s not a race, it’s just to finish it,” she said.

"You’re climbing up very steep inclines in the Causeway, you’re very lucky to be doing one and a half to two miles an hour. It does slow you down but we did an 18 mile walk in about six hours which was quite good,” she said.

It was an obvious choice for the pair to fundraise for Macmillan, who helped to support the family during Liam’s cancer treatment.

“Some people when they get it early enough it’s treatable but Liam’s was far too advanced,” said Ms Johnston.

The award-winning journalist and author was a patient at the City and Antrim hospitals during his illness.

“The Macmillan nurses were absolutely fantastic, they had an advice centre worker there and she was extremely helpful. Any of my friends or family who have had cancer have had fantastic support.”

Her late husband would “laugh” at the thought of his wife and son undertaking the hike, she said.

“Liam had flat feet and loved walking but found it hard, especially with his cancer. He would go on a gentle three-mile stroll.”

The couple’s second son and daughter have been supporting Ms Johnston and Mr Clarke since they started training for the challenge in March, she said.

“They’ve kept us going — I’m in my 60s and the most I ever walked before in my life was six miles and that was when I was a lot younger.”

Ms Johnston thanked those who have supported the pair in their fundraising efforts to date. “We’ve met some fantastic people through the Giant’s Causeway Mighty Hike Facebook page and we’re looking forward to seeing each other on the day,” she said.

To donate, search for Kathryn and Adam's Giant's Causeway Mighty Hike on JustGiving.