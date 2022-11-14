Widow of former NI Secretary James Brokenshire vows to carry on his legacy of cancer awareness

Cathy Brokenshire with her late husband James Brokenshire on their wedding day

The widow of former NI Secretary of State James Brokenshire has vowed to carry on his campaign to raise awareness of lung cancer more than a year after he died from the disease.

The Old Bexley and Sidcup MP passed away on October 7, 2021 around four years after his initial diagnosis.

The 53-year-old had spent his final days tirelessly campaigning for better lung cancer screening and became the first MP to host a debate on the floor of the House of Commons on the issue.

Cathy Brokenshire said her late husband had a firm belief that the stigma of lung cancer should be removed.

"Lung cancer is no different to other cancers - the earlier we pick it up, the better the chances"@mrdanwalker and @tessa5news talk to @DrDawnHarper and Cathy Brokenshire, who lost her husband, MP James Brokenshire, to the disease, about the importance of an early diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/Sndatsc1KJ — Channel 5 News (@5_News) November 14, 2022

"Sadly my husband died just a little over a year and a half ago of lung cancer,” she told Channel 5 News.

"He was an MP, a government minister and he decided to join politics because he wanted to make a difference and help people which he was doing within his career.

"Unfortunately, he got diagnosed with lung cancer and as soon as he got diagnosed [he thought] right, this is another cause and campaign I need to get on board with.

“Sadly, he lost his fight and I’m here to pick up the mantle and carry it on.”

An online fundraiser has racked up almost £94k in donations.

“James Brokenshire – one year on,” it reads.

“A life well lived.

Great people leave a huge and lasting legacy.

“James Brokenshire MP wanted to make a permanent difference to other peoples’ battles against lung cancer.

“This page has been established for family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers to pay tribute to James.”

Asked if she considers it a legacy project, Ms Brokenshire replied: “Definitely”.

Cathy Brokenshire with her late husband James Brokenshire on their wedding day

“The moment he died we set up a charity page in his memory and people have donated very generously to that and left heart warming messages,” she explained.

Ms Brokenshire has teamed up with the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation to raise awareness of the disease and money to help fight it.

It was set up by Fiona Castle, the widow of the late entertainer in the 1990s.

Ms Brokenshire said she is learning more about illness which took her husband’s life just a few years after he was diagnosed in 2017.

“[I am] finding out more and meeting other people who have survived lung cancer or who are living with lung cancer,” she said.

The widow of the former NI secretary is now dedicated to improving public awareness of lung cancer including its signs and symptoms

The charity page describes how she takes strength from what she calls the “Power of James” who she insists would be delighted by the National Screening Committee’s recommendations for a national lung cancer screening programme across the UK.

All the main party leaders in Northern Ireland paid heartfelt tributes to Mr Brokenshire following his death last year.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Mr Brokenshire was “one of the genuinely nicest people” in politics.

Then Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill offered her condolences to his family.