Wife of UUP member killed by IRA 40 years ago launches book about late husband’s life

After 40 years Mrs Norah Bradford, the wife of the late Rev Robert Bradford MP, goes public with her new book. Peter Robinson and David Trimble also attended the launch. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The widow of a UUP MP assassinated by the IRA said her late husband’s “search for hidden evils” – such as the funding by American supporters of republican terrorism – helped place him on a hit list.