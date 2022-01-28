Widow of RUC constable killed in IRA attack in 1989 appeals for ‘some kind of closure’ on anniversary of murder

The widow of RUC Constable Stephen Montgomery, who was killed by the IRA in Co Tyrone in 1989, has appealed to those with information on her husband’s murder to come forward to give the family a chance of “some kind of closure”.

Detectives from the Legacy Investigation Branch have issued a fresh appeal today on the 33rd anniversary of the murder of Mr Montgomery.

The 26-year-old was killed when a drogue bomb was thrown at his patrol vehicle in Sion Mills.

A colleague was seriously injured and a third officer escaped serious injury. In the aftermath of the attack, officers and soldiers tending to Mr Montgomery and his injured colleague were attacked by a number of people who had been in the bar.

Mr Montgomery was living in Omagh with his then pregnant wife Valerie and their 15-month-old daughter at the time of his death.

Speaking about Mr Montgomery’s murder, Valerie said: “If anyone has any information, no matter how small, then please, please, for the sake of my family and I, contact the Police, Crimestoppers or An Garda Siochana and give me and my family the chance for some kind of closure.”

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Mark Byrne explained that Mr Montgomery, along with two colleagues, were on mobile patrol in Sion Mills during the early hours of Saturday, January 28, 1989. Shortly before 1am, his police vehicle stopped outside Marshalls’ bar after being flagged down by a member of the bar staff.

“It is suspected that two terrorists, who had been hiding on the roof of the bar, threw the drogue bomb at the police vehicle,” said Mr Byrne.

“It detonated on the roof of the vehicle killing Stephen instantly and seriously injuring his colleague. The terrorists then made off on foot into Primrose Park.”

Mr Byrne said the latest appeal is aimed at those who were socialising in Marshalls’ bar that night. “The terrorists had made their way onto the roof of the bar and lay in wait for a period of time before Stephen and his colleagues arrived,” he continued.

“I believe that someone must have seen them before or after the attack or will know who these individuals were. Did you see them make their way into Primrose Park after the attack? In the years since Stephen’s murder people’s circumstances and allegiances may have changed. I am appealing to anyone with any knowledge of what happened that night, whether as a witness or from personal involvement, who have not spoken to police previously to do so now.

“It is not too late, if anyone now feels they are able to talk to us, we are ready to listen. To those involved I would appeal to them to do the right thing and help to bring some closure to Stephen’s family.”

Anyone with information can contact detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch on 101 or LIBEnquiries@psni.pnn.police.uk

Reports can also submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by calling Crimestoppers.