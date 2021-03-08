Widower Michael Hewitt vows to help battle against pulmonary fibrosis that claimed his wife

Lisburn man aiming to raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis

A Lisburn man who cared for his wife of 48 years until her death months after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis has said he wants to raise awareness of the disease.

Michael Hewitt (71), who is originally from Norfolk, was carer for Phyllis until she passed away last November after her diagnosis with the progressive condition, which kills 8,000 each year in the UK and has an average life expectancy of four years.

Mr Hewitt, who has a son Jason and granddaughter Lillie (2), said his wife fell ill after recurring chest infections, followed by difficulty walking, before a June 2019 hospital stay revealed tissue damage to her lungs.

Medical professionals are still unsure what causes pulmonary fibrosis, he said.

"Phyllis didn't smoke but the only thing we could come up with was that she worked as a full-time hairdresser for 30 years and used a lot of hairspray," he explained.

"Sprays that were used in earlier years used chemicals that could have lodged on her lungs."

After the diagnosis Mrs Hewitt struggled at home.

"You're taking the air in but your lung can't hold the air," said her widower.

"She had to shield when Covid-19 came. In March we had to install a stair lift.

"She was put on oxygen but didn't improve and she was on a very high level all the time, even while sitting down."

As her carer, he said he was unable to leave his wife's side except to go to the shop for half-an-hour as she relied on him for all her needs.

"She got to the point where she couldn't walk at all and had to have commodes in the house," he said.

"She couldn't even stand. Her life was terrible, it was unbelievable. I couldn't leave her on her own."

Mrs Hewitt's weight dropped from 16 stone in April 2020 to seven just before she died. She had fluid on her heart and was "just bones and skin".

On November 24 she collapsed and was taken to hospital. She died the next day.

"It was comforting that I was able to be here to look after her," Mr Hewitt added.

"If anything happened to me, I didn't want anyone else to look after her.

"The morning she was taken to hospital I was very upset because she didn't want to go."

After her death, Mr Hewitt said a hole was left in his life.

He thought their retirement, with holidays abroad, "would go on forever".

"We were together for 48 years and we're not together in this world now," he said.

"She was strong, very caring, a lovely woman."

Mr Hewitt hopes to raise funds for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust when the pandemic is over.

"You never hear anyone mention pulmonary fibrosis as a charity but I'd like to do something to raise money for them," he said.