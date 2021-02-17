Wife murder accused case is adjourned

The case against a Belfast man accused of killing his wife in a "vicious" attack five months ago has been adjourned for a month.

Gary Alexander Baird (61) did not appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court where his case took all of 20 seconds to mention yesterday.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Toner said that given the case is "at an early stage....maybe just take it for four weeks."

Baird, with an address at a secure mental health unit at Belfast City Hospital on the Lisburn Road, where he has been detained under mental health legislation, is charged with the murder of Susan Baird on August 16 last year.

The 60-year-old mum-of-four, who was an office administrator for Orangefield Presbyterian Church on Castlereagh Road, was killed at the marital home in a cul-de-sac at Windermere Road in the Four Winds area.

Her husband was arrested at the time and has been detained under the Mental Health Order since the incident.

Yesterday District Judge Mark Hamill adjourned the case to March 16.