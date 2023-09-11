Wife of former Ulster Unionist MEP Lord Kilclooney dies

Mary Taylor, wife of former Ulster Unionist MEP Lord Kilclooney, has died.

The 73-year-old passed away in her Co Armagh home on Monday.

She was a former director of Alpha Newspapers Ltd, where her husband John Taylor is still in post as a director.

Mrs Taylor was a mother-of-six and had nine grandchildren.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he was sorry to hear of Mrs Taylor’s passing and described her as a “lifelong and committed unionist with a deep passion for her country”.

"On behalf of the DUP, our thoughts and prayer are with John, his children, grandchildren and wider family circle at this time,” he added.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie also offered his condolences to Lady Kilclooney’s family.

He said: “I wish to offer my personal, along with the wider Ulster Unionist Party’s condolences to John, the Lord Kilclooney and the wider Taylor family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

Her funeral service is to be held in the Mall Presbyterian Church in Armagh on Wednesday at 1pm, followed by a strictly family interment.

The house is to be strictly private, and the family have requested donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to be made to the Riding for the Disabled Association via KG Cheevers and Son Funeral Directors, Armagh.