Wife of popular Lurgan publican Paddy McCann passes away one week after her husband

The wife of popular Lurgan publican Paddy McCann has passed away, just one week after her husband.

The McCann family announced that Anne McCann died at Craigavon Area Hospital on Monday.

Her husband Paddy died at the same hospital on January 9.

Mr McCann ran the Cellar Bar in the Co Armagh town and the couple were well known throughout the local area.

The McCann family acquired the town centre pub in 1979.

The deaths of Mr and Mrs McCann so close together has led to an outpouring of tributes from former customers and friends in the Lurgan area.

"It is with broken hearts that the McCann Family of The Cellar Bar Lurgan announce the death of our dear mother Anne Gertrude McCann (née Creaney)," the McCann family wrote on The Cellar Bar Facebook page.

"Mum was a quiet, gentle, kind and loving wife and mother. Our mother had the biggest heart and soul, a true lady.

"Anne will be sadly missed by her children Jim, Paula, Mairead, Lesa, Gregory and Trevor, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons and daughters in law and all the family circle.

"Thank you all for your sincere and kind messages of support at this difficult time."

In response to the announcement of Mrs McCann's death a number of people paid tribute. Hundreds of comments were posed in social media within hours of the news.

"So sorry to hear this about your mum and so soon after your dad's death. Heartbreaking for you as a family, thinking about you all at this saddest time," one person wrote.

Another said: "Just so sad. Thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very difficult time. Just not fair."

One tribute described Mrs McCann as a "true lady who will be sadly missed".

"Such sad news, take comfort that your Mum and Dad are now reunited," another person wrote.

One tribute said it was "totally impossible to comprehend" the loss the McCann family were dealing with, losing their mother so soon after their father.

"I’m so sorry to hear this so soon after you lost your dad. We will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers," another tribute read.

Speaking last week local SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said Mr McCann was very well respected in the town and district, and would be greatly missed.

"He was well known in the town, and well known in the pub business," she told the Belfast Telegraph.

"His sons and daughter all have successful pub businesses all over Ireland.

"Paddy was a part of old Lurgan, there's no doubt about that!"

Mrs McCann's funeral details have yet to be announced, but attendance will be limited as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.